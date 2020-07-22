Menu
2005 Honda CR-V

174,000 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

2005 Honda CR-V

2005 Honda CR-V

4WD EX Auto,ONE OWNER ,LOW MILEAGE, !CERTIFIED..

2005 Honda CR-V

4WD EX Auto,ONE OWNER ,LOW MILEAGE, !CERTIFIED..

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

174,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5654994
  • Stock #: HC05036
  • VIN: JHLRD78845C801036

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 174,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER ,NO RUST,VERY CLEAN  LOCAL TRADE!! , SERVICE RECORDS -HONDA,CERTIFIED..

A/C COLD,POWER WINDOWS,LOCKS and MIRRORS ,ABS,TRACTION CONTROL,CRUISE CONTROL,ALLOY RIMS..

EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE,TRADE INS WELCOME !

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

Office : 905-334 1355

WEB:www.importconnection.ca

4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer

Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

