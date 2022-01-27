Menu
2005 Jaguar S-Type

129,668 KM

Details

$6,250

+ tax & licensing
$6,250

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

2005 Jaguar S-Type

2005 Jaguar S-Type

3.0

2005 Jaguar S-Type

3.0

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

905-330-7365

$6,250

+ taxes & licensing

129,668KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8156935
  Stock #: 05JS39
  VIN: SAJXA01T65FN14039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 129,668 KM

Vehicle Description

2005 JAGUAR S-TYPE -RWD - ACCIDENT FREE  -SINGLE OWNER - AMAZING CONDITION

RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT

-We Finance everyone, Interest rates starting from 4.79%

-We wholesale and accept trades.

-All Vehicles will be sold Detailed and Sanitized

-At Motorline, we offer low mileage and accident free cars,

-All vehicles can be certified for an additional $699

-Online / Video Sales is also available:

-Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365

We are open :

Monday To Friday : 10 AM To 6 PM.

WEEKENDS: By Appointment Only

Address:

MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.

1227 Plains Rd East, Burlington, Ontario

Phone # (905) 330 7365

EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
CD Player
Leather Interior
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

905-330-XXXX

905-330-7365

