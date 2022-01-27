$6,250+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-330-7365
2005 Jaguar S-Type
3.0
Location
Motorline Auto Group
1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2
905-330-7365
$6,250
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8156935
- Stock #: 05JS39
- VIN: SAJXA01T65FN14039
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 129,668 KM
Vehicle Description
2005 JAGUAR S-TYPE -RWD - ACCIDENT FREE -SINGLE OWNER - AMAZING CONDITION
RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT
-We Finance everyone, Interest rates starting from 4.79%
-We wholesale and accept trades.
-All Vehicles will be sold Detailed and Sanitized
-At Motorline, we offer low mileage and accident free cars,
-All vehicles can be certified for an additional $699
-Online / Video Sales is also available:
-Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365
We are open :
Monday To Friday : 10 AM To 6 PM.
WEEKENDS: By Appointment Only
Address:
MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.
1227 Plains Rd East, Burlington, Ontario
Phone # (905) 330 7365
EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Motorline Auto Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.