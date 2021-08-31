Menu
2005 Nissan 350Z

110,760 KM

Details Description Features

$10,500

+ tax & licensing
$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

2005 Nissan 350Z

2005 Nissan 350Z

Enthusiast Roadster

2005 Nissan 350Z

Enthusiast Roadster

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

905-330-7365

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

110,760KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8045284
  Stock #: 5N350Z34
  VIN: JN1AZ36A25M758534

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 110,760 KM

Vehicle Description

2005 NISSAN 350Z CONVIRTABLE ROADSTER 6SPD MANUAL ! AS IS Special

RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT,

FINANCING AVAILABLE

-Price + H.S.T and Licensing

-We Finance everyone, Interest rates starting from 4.79%

-We wholesale and accept TRADE-INS

-All Vehicles will be sold Detailed and Sanitized

-At Motorline, we offer low mileage and accident free cars,

-This vehicles can be certified for an additional $1499

-Online / Video Sales is also available:

-Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365

We are open :

Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM ,

Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and

Sunday: By Appointment Only

Address:

MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.

1227 Plains Rd East, Burlington, Ontario

Phone # (905) 330 7365

EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

