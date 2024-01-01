Menu
<p>VERY LOW KMS FOR AGE!! NO ACCIDENTS!! 5 SEATER, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, A/C, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, AM/FM/CD, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER SUNROOF, RUNNING BOARDS, CLOTH INTERIOR, KEYLESS ENTRY. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.</p>

2005 Nissan Murano

107,000 KM

Details

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
2005 Nissan Murano

SL AWD

2005 Nissan Murano

SL AWD

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

107,000KM
Used
VIN JN8AZ08W75W423105

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 107,000 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY LOW KMS FOR AGE!! NO ACCIDENTS!! 5 SEATER, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, A/C, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, AM/FM/CD, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER SUNROOF, RUNNING BOARDS, CLOTH INTERIOR, KEYLESS ENTRY. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

2005 Nissan Murano