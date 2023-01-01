2005 Toyota Corolla

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 7 7 , 9 6 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10125705

10125705 Stock #: 05TC6849

05TC6849 VIN: 2T1BR32E25C906849

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 05TC6849

Mileage 277,960 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Exterior Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Windows Rear Defrost Safety Child Safety Locks Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Theft Deterrent/Alarm Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.