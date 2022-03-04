Menu
2005 Volkswagen Passat

220,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,999

+ tax & licensing
$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Montague Motors

289-200-9805

2005 Volkswagen Passat

2005 Volkswagen Passat

Sedan 4dr GLS Manual

2005 Volkswagen Passat

Sedan 4dr GLS Manual

Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

289-200-9805

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

220,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8521973
  • VIN: WVWAD63B85P051589

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 220,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN 2008 VW PASSAT 1.8L GREAT ON FUEL. LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS AND MUCH MORE Credit Card Accepted Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $499. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Automatic
FWD

Montague Motors

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

289-200-9805

