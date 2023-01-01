Menu
2006 BMW 6 Series

308,917 KM

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

650i

2006 BMW 6 Series

650i

650i

650i

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

308,917KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • VIN: wbaeh13466cr51097

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 308,917 KM

Vehicle Description

AS TRADED! TAN LEATHER INTERIOR, ALLOY WHEELS, AUTOMATIC, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, AM/FM/CD, KEYLESS ENTRY. HAS OIL LEAK AT FRONT OF ENGINE. RUNS OKAY OTHERWISE. 2 SETS OF WHEELS INCLUDED (SUMMER AND WINTER). TIRES IN GOOD CONDITION. HST AND LICENSING IS EXTRA. LOW BALLERS WILL BE DELETED. IF ITS ADVERTISED, ITS STILL AVAILABLE.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

