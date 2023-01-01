$2,900+ tax & licensing
905-332-8575
2006 BMW 6 Series
650i
Location
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 9820795
- VIN: wbaeh13466cr51097
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 308,917 KM
Vehicle Description
AS TRADED! TAN LEATHER INTERIOR, ALLOY WHEELS, AUTOMATIC, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, AM/FM/CD, KEYLESS ENTRY. HAS OIL LEAK AT FRONT OF ENGINE. RUNS OKAY OTHERWISE. 2 SETS OF WHEELS INCLUDED (SUMMER AND WINTER). TIRES IN GOOD CONDITION. HST AND LICENSING IS EXTRA. LOW BALLERS WILL BE DELETED. IF ITS ADVERTISED, ITS STILL AVAILABLE.
Vehicle Features
