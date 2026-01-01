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<p><strong>One Owner. Only 123,000 KM. Pristine Condition.</strong></p><p>If you thought it was impossible to find a clean daily driver from the mid-2000s without a speck of rust, think again. This 2006 Chevrolet HHR is an absolute unicorn. Exceptionally maintained by just <strong>one owner</strong> and driven a mere <strong>123,000 km</strong>, this retro-styled cruiser looks and drives like a vehicle half its age.</p><h3><strong>Vehicle Highlights:</strong></h3><ul><li><p><strong>Condition:</strong> Mechanically sound and <strong>completely rust-free</strong>a true rarity that must be seen in person to be appreciated.</p></li><li><p><strong>Ownership:</strong> Proudly <strong>one-owner</strong> history, reflecting a lifetime of consistent garage-kept care and pride of ownership.</p></li><li><p><strong>Mileage:</strong> A remarkably low <strong>123,000 km</strong>, averaging a fraction of the typical annual driving distance.</p></li><li><p><strong>Versatility:</strong> Famous for its heritage styling and ultra-practical interior, featuring a flat-folding front passenger seat and durable cargo floor for maximum utility.</p></li><li><p><strong>Fuel Economy:</strong> Efficient 4-cylinder engine that keeps your daily commuting costs down without sacrificing interior space.</p></li></ul><h3><strong>A Rare Find for the Smart Buyer</strong></h3><p>The Chevy HHR is celebrated for its unique blend of retro wagon charm and crossover capability. Finding one in this condition is nearly impossible. Whether you are looking for an affordable and reliable first car, a clean commuter, or a unique, eye-catching delivery vehicle for a small business, this HHR delivers incredible value.</p>

2006 Chevrolet HHR

123,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2006 Chevrolet HHR

4dr 2WD LS

Watch This Vehicle
14438785

2006 Chevrolet HHR

4dr 2WD LS

Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

888-996-6510

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Contact Seller

$6,000

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
123,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GNDA13D06S674533

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 123,000 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner. Only 123,000 KM. Pristine Condition.

If you thought it was impossible to find a clean daily driver from the mid-2000s without a speck of rust, think again. This 2006 Chevrolet HHR is an absolute unicorn. Exceptionally maintained by just one owner and driven a mere 123,000 km, this retro-styled cruiser looks and drives like a vehicle half its age.

Vehicle Highlights:

  • Condition: Mechanically sound and completely rust-freea true rarity that must be seen in person to be appreciated.

  • Ownership: Proudly one-owner history, reflecting a lifetime of consistent garage-kept care and pride of ownership.

  • Mileage: A remarkably low 123,000 km, averaging a fraction of the typical annual driving distance.

  • Versatility: Famous for its heritage styling and ultra-practical interior, featuring a flat-folding front passenger seat and durable cargo floor for maximum utility.

  • Fuel Economy: Efficient 4-cylinder engine that keeps your daily commuting costs down without sacrificing interior space.

A Rare Find for the Smart Buyer

The Chevy HHR is celebrated for its unique blend of retro wagon charm and crossover capability. Finding one in this condition is nearly impossible. Whether you are looking for an affordable and reliable first car, a clean commuter, or a unique, eye-catching delivery vehicle for a small business, this HHR delivers incredible value.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD
Air Conditioning;Cruise Control;Power Windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Montague Motors

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
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$6,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Montague Motors

888-996-6510

2006 Chevrolet HHR