$6,000+ taxes & licensing
2006 Chevrolet HHR
4dr 2WD LS
2006 Chevrolet HHR
4dr 2WD LS
Location
Montague Motors
889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
888-996-6510
$6,000
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 123,000 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner. Only 123,000 KM. Pristine Condition.
If you thought it was impossible to find a clean daily driver from the mid-2000s without a speck of rust, think again. This 2006 Chevrolet HHR is an absolute unicorn. Exceptionally maintained by just one owner and driven a mere 123,000 km, this retro-styled cruiser looks and drives like a vehicle half its age.Vehicle Highlights:
Condition: Mechanically sound and completely rust-freea true rarity that must be seen in person to be appreciated.
Ownership: Proudly one-owner history, reflecting a lifetime of consistent garage-kept care and pride of ownership.
Mileage: A remarkably low 123,000 km, averaging a fraction of the typical annual driving distance.
Versatility: Famous for its heritage styling and ultra-practical interior, featuring a flat-folding front passenger seat and durable cargo floor for maximum utility.
Fuel Economy: Efficient 4-cylinder engine that keeps your daily commuting costs down without sacrificing interior space.
The Chevy HHR is celebrated for its unique blend of retro wagon charm and crossover capability. Finding one in this condition is nearly impossible. Whether you are looking for an affordable and reliable first car, a clean commuter, or a unique, eye-catching delivery vehicle for a small business, this HHR delivers incredible value.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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