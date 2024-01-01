$3,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2006 Ford F-150
FX4
2006 Ford F-150
FX4
Location
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
905-332-8575
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$3,000
+ taxes & licensing
191,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN 1FTPW14556FA01885
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 191,000 KM
Vehicle Description
AS TRADED! RUNS AND DRIVES, INTERIOR IS IN GOOD CONDITION AND IS CLEAN. CLEAR COAT HAS PEELED IN A COUPLE AREAS, SEE PHOTOS. DIDN'T CHECK FOR SAFETY SO PLEASE DON'T REQUEST A LIST OF WHAT NEEDS TO BE DONE, IT IS BEING SOLD AS IS. LOW BALLERS WILL BE DELETED. HST IS EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Convenience
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Seating
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Good Cars Only
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
Call Dealer
905-332-XXXX(click to show)
$3,000
+ taxes & licensing
Good Cars Only
905-332-8575
2006 Ford F-150