<p>AS TRADED! RUNS AND DRIVES, INTERIOR IS IN GOOD CONDITION AND IS CLEAN. CLEAR COAT HAS PEELED IN A COUPLE AREAS, SEE PHOTOS. DIDNT CHECK FOR SAFETY SO PLEASE DONT REQUEST A LIST OF WHAT NEEDS TO BE DONE, IT IS BEING SOLD AS IS. LOW BALLERS WILL BE DELETED. HST IS EXTRA.</p>

2006 Ford F-150

191,000 KM

$3,000

+ tax & licensing
2006 Ford F-150

FX4

2006 Ford F-150

FX4

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

191,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN 1FTPW14556FA01885

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 191,000 KM

AS TRADED! RUNS AND DRIVES, INTERIOR IS IN GOOD CONDITION AND IS CLEAN. CLEAR COAT HAS PEELED IN A COUPLE AREAS, SEE PHOTOS. DIDN'T CHECK FOR SAFETY SO PLEASE DON'T REQUEST A LIST OF WHAT NEEDS TO BE DONE, IT IS BEING SOLD AS IS. LOW BALLERS WILL BE DELETED. HST IS EXTRA.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Convenience

Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

2006 Ford F-150