2006 Honda Accord

Safety Security System

Side Curtain Airbags

Child safety rear door locks

Front/rear 3-point seat belts

Front seat belt pretensioners & shoulder height adjustment

8-KPH impact-absorbing bumpers

Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes

Driver & front passenger dual-stage dual-threshold frontal airbags

Driver & front passenger side-impact airbags w/occupant position detection system (OPDS)

Rear outboard child safety seat anchors w/LATCH Convenience Cruise Control

Floor mats

Speed synchronized variable intermittent windshield wipers

Centre console armrest w/storage

Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

2.4L DOHC PGM-FI 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine Windows Rear Window Defroster

Heat rejecting green tinted glass Seating Rear seat heater ducts

Cloth front bucket seats-inc: driver seat manual height adjustment Suspension Independent double-wishbone front suspension w/coil springs

Independent multi-link rear suspension Power Options Speed sensitive variable pwr rack & pinion steering

Retained accessory pwr feature Trim Body-coloured body-side mouldings

Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM stereo w/CD player-inc: (6) speakers Exterior P205/60R16 all-season tires Comfort Air conditioning w/micron air filtration

Additional Features 16" Alloy Wheels

Front/rear stabilizer bars

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

64.7 litre fuel tank

Tilt/telescopic steering column

ECU immobilizer

Maintenance interval reminder

Front occupant knee bolster

Overhead sunglass storage

trunk light

Auto off headlamps

Front/rear beverage holders

Front map lights

5-speed automatic transmission w/lock-up torque converter, grade logic control

Pwr moonroof w/tilt, privacy glass, sunshade, key-off operation feature

