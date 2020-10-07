Menu
2006 Honda CR-V

134,000 KM

$7,700

+ tax & licensing
$7,700

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

2006 Honda CR-V

2006 Honda CR-V

4WD EX-L Auto,LEATHER,SUNROOF,CERTIFIED!!

2006 Honda CR-V

4WD EX-L Auto,LEATHER,SUNROOF,CERTIFIED!!

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,700

+ taxes & licensing

134,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5863803
  • Stock #: HC06192
  • VIN: JHLRD78966C808192

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW ,LOW MILEAGE ONE OWNER LOCAL TRADE!! FULLY LOADED ,LEATHER,POWER SUNROOF,HEATED SEATS..
AWD ,ALLOY RIMS,TINTED WINDOWS,A/C ,ABS , POWER WINDOWS,MIRRORS and LOCKS..CRUISE CONTROL..

TRADE INS ARE WELCOME !
SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.
HST, LICENSING and $10 OMVIC fee is EXTRA
We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties are available.
Office : 905-334 1355
WEB:www.importconnection.ca
4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Sun/Moonroof

Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

