Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Honda CR-V

169,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,800

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

Contact Seller
2006 Honda CR-V

2006 Honda CR-V

AWD,EX-L,LEATHER,SUNROOF,MINT !!CERTIFIED..

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Honda CR-V

AWD,EX-L,LEATHER,SUNROOF,MINT !!CERTIFIED..

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,800

+ taxes & licensing

169,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9181552
  • Stock #: HCRV06
  • VIN: JHLRD78976C802000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 169,000 KM

Vehicle Description

MINT CONDITION ! NO RUST! DRIVES LIKE NEW,NEW BRAKES...TIRES

LEATHER,POWER SUNROOF .. HEATED SEATS and MIRRORS ,CRUISE CONTROL..POWER PKG..

NEW TIRES, NEW BRAKES - CERTIFIED...

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

HST, LICENSING and $10 OMVIC fee is EXTRA

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.



Office : 905-315 1885



WEB:www.importconnection.ca



4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Import Connection

2009 Toyota Matrix 5...
 114,000 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic
2011 Nissan Xterra 4...
 176,000 KM
$16,800 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Matrix L...
 111,000 KM
$14,200 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Import Connection

Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

Call Dealer

905-315-XXXX

(click to show)

905-315-1885

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory