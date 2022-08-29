$10,800+ tax & licensing
2006 Honda CR-V
AWD,EX-L,LEATHER,SUNROOF,MINT !!CERTIFIED..
Location
Import Connection
4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,800
- Listing ID: 9181552
- Stock #: HCRV06
- VIN: JHLRD78976C802000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 169,000 KM
Vehicle Description
MINT CONDITION ! NO RUST! DRIVES LIKE NEW,NEW BRAKES...TIRES
LEATHER,POWER SUNROOF .. HEATED SEATS and MIRRORS ,CRUISE CONTROL..POWER PKG..
NEW TIRES, NEW BRAKES - CERTIFIED...
SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.
HST, LICENSING and $10 OMVIC fee is EXTRA
We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties are available.
Office : 905-315 1885
WEB:www.importconnection.ca
4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3
Vehicle Features
