2006 Honda Element

2WD MANUAL TRANSMISSION,CERTIFIED !

2006 Honda Element

2WD MANUAL TRANSMISSION,CERTIFIED !

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 150,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4871160
  • Stock #: HE06149
  • VIN: 5J6YH17286L800149
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Dark Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

LOW MILEAGE  LOCAL TRADE ! 5 SPD.MANUAL TRANSMISSION! CERTIFIED...
MINT CONDITION ,DRIVES EXCELLENT...
SAFETY CERTIFICATION and Carproof Report are included.
TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED !

OMVIC LICENSED for 24 YEARS and 20 YEAR MEMBER OF USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION
Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.
Office : 905-334 1355
WEB: www.importconnection.ca

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Steel Wheels
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Convenience
  • Power Outlet
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers

Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

