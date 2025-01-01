$10,995+ tax & licensing
2006 Infiniti M35
Location
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
905-332-8575
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 136,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS!! CARFAX CLEAN!! LOW MILEAGE FOR AGE!! IMMACULATE CONDITION!! LIKE NEW!! LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, AM/FM/CD, CRUISE CONTROL, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER SUNROOF. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE, HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
