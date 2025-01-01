Menu
2006 Infiniti M35

136,000 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
12264097

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

  1. 1741626331
  2. 1741626332
  3. 1741626332
  4. 1741626332
  5. 1741626332
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
136,000KM
VIN JNKAY01E06M111784

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 136,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS!! CARFAX CLEAN!! LOW MILEAGE FOR AGE!! IMMACULATE CONDITION!! LIKE NEW!! LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, AM/FM/CD, CRUISE CONTROL, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER SUNROOF. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE, HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2006 Infiniti M35