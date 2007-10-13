$6,995+ tax & licensing
Good Cars Only
2006 MINI Cooper
Classic
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
170,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9219487
- VIN: WMWRC33506TK68428
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 170,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KMS FOR YEAR!! LEATHER INTERIOR, POWER SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, MANUAL TRANSMISSION, HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, AM/FM/CD. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. CARFAX SHOWS CLAIM ON 10/13/07 FOR $3670. DUE TO THE AGE OF THE VEHICLE, REASONABLY PRICED FINANCING IS NOT AVAILABLE.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
