2006 MINI Cooper

170,000 KM

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

170,000KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS FOR YEAR!! LEATHER INTERIOR, POWER SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, MANUAL TRANSMISSION, HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, AM/FM/CD. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. CARFAX SHOWS CLAIM ON 10/13/07 FOR $3670. DUE TO THE AGE OF THE VEHICLE, REASONABLY PRICED FINANCING IS NOT AVAILABLE.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player

