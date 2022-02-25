Menu
2006 Nissan Altima

107,000 KM

$6,499

+ tax & licensing
$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

Montague Motors

289-200-9805

2006 Nissan Altima

2006 Nissan Altima

4dr Sdn I4 Auto 2.5 S

2006 Nissan Altima

4dr Sdn I4 Auto 2.5 S

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

289-200-9805

$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

107,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8333304
  VIN: 1N4AL11DX6C156031

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 107,000 KM

JUST ARRIVED. ONE OWNER HAS EXTREMELY LOW MILEAGE. Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $499. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic
FWD

Montague Motors

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

289-200-9805

