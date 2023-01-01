Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Nissan Maxima

183,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,800

+ taxes & licensing

Montague Motors

289-200-9805

Contact Seller
2006 Nissan Maxima

2006 Nissan Maxima

4dr Sdn V6 Auto 3.5 SL

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Nissan Maxima

4dr Sdn V6 Auto 3.5 SL

Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

289-200-9805

  1. 9957413
  2. 9957413
  3. 9957413
  4. 9957413
  5. 9957413
  6. 9957413
  7. 9957413
  8. 9957413
  9. 9957413
  10. 9957413
  11. 9957413
  12. 9957413
  13. 9957413
  14. 9957413
  15. 9957413
  16. 9957413
  17. 9957413
  18. 9957413
  19. 9957413
  20. 9957413
Contact Seller

$6,800

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
183,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9957413
  • VIN: 1N4BA41E16C852927

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 183,000 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY CLEAN 2006 NISSAN MAXIMA 3.5L V6 SL. LOW MILEAGE. FULLY LOADED INCLUDING:LEATHER INTERIORHEATED SEATSHEATED STEERINGSUNROOFPOWER SEATSMEMORY SEATSAND MUCH MORE
Credit Cards Accepted
Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $499. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Montague Motors

2013 BMW X6 M X6 AWD...
 124,000 KM
$25,000 + tax & lic
2006 Nissan Maxima 4...
 183,000 KM
$6,800 + tax & lic
2013 Ford F-150 2WD ...
 229,000 KM
$8,000 + tax & lic

Email Montague Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Montague Motors

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

Call Dealer

289-200-XXXX

(click to show)

289-200-9805

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory