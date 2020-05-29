Menu
$6,800

+ taxes & licensing

2006 Nissan X-Trail

2006 Nissan X-Trail

4dr SE FWD Auto,PANORAMIC SUNROOF,CERTIFIED !

2006 Nissan X-Trail

4dr SE FWD Auto,PANORAMIC SUNROOF,CERTIFIED !

$6,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 155,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5093927
  • Stock #: NX06562
  • VIN: JN8BT08T76W101562
Exterior Colour
Beige
Interior Colour
Dark Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

YES! WE ARE OPEN FOR BUSINESS ! WE ARE OPERATING IN PERSON BY APPOINTMENT or WE CAN PROCESS THE SALES REMOTELY and ELECTRONICALLY if needed.

TEST DRIVES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FOR SERIOUS BUYERS !

We are doing everything recommended to stop the spread of COVID-19.All vehicles are sanitized before and after viewing. 

 

ONE OWNER,NO ACCIDENTS LOCAL TRADE,VERY CLEAN, CERTIFIED...

PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS and MIRRORS, POWER PKG.,ABS,TRACTION CONTROL,CRUISE CONTROL,ALLOY RIMS..

 

3 MONTHS/5,000 KM WARRANTY INCLUDED - Lubrico's Driver's Shield Warranty.

Additional Extended Warranty Options Available.

 

TRADE IN and TAKE ADVANTAGE ON TAX SAVINGS.

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties and Financing are available to our valued customers.

Office : 905-334 1355

WEB:www.importconnection.ca

4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Cassette
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Sun/Moonroof

