2006 Nissan X-Trail

139,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,498

+ tax & licensing
$6,498

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

2006 Nissan X-Trail

2006 Nissan X-Trail

SE, 4WD,5 SPD. MANUAL ! NO ACCIDENTS,ONE OWNER

2006 Nissan X-Trail

SE, 4WD,5 SPD. MANUAL ! NO ACCIDENTS,ONE OWNER

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,498

+ taxes & licensing

139,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5529669
  Stock #: NX06239
  VIN: JN8BT08V26W207239

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 139,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW MILEAGE,SUPER CLEAN ONE OWNER ,NO ACCIDENTS,SERVICE RECORDS !EXCELLENT CONDITION !

RARE 5 SPD. MANUAL TRANSMISSION!! POWER PKG.,ABS,TRACTION CONTROL,CRUISE CONTROL,ALLOY RIMS..

CERTIFIED,NEW BRAKES , Extended Warranty Options Available.

TRADE IN and TAKE ADVANTAGE ON TAX SAVINGS.

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties and Financing are available to our valued customers.

Office : 905-334 1355

WEB:www.importconnection.ca

4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

