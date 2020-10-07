Menu
2006 Nissan X-Trail

190,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,498

+ tax & licensing
$5,498

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

2006 Nissan X-Trail

2006 Nissan X-Trail

BONAVISTA,4dr AWD ,PANORAMIC SUNROOF,HEATED SEATS

2006 Nissan X-Trail

BONAVISTA,4dr AWD ,PANORAMIC SUNROOF,HEATED SEATS

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,498

+ taxes & licensing

190,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6145689
  • Stock #: NX06229
  • VIN: JN8BT08V16W214229

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER,VERY CLEAN CERTIFIED LOCAL TRADE!BONAVISTA EDITION,PANORAMIC SUNROOF,POWER WINDOWS,LOCKS and MIRRORS ,AWD,ABS,TRACTION CONTROL,CRUISE CONTROL,ALLOY RIMS..HEATED SEATS ! EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE,TRADE INS WELCOME ! SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED. HST,LICENSING and $10 OMVIC fee is EXTRA We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available. Office : 905-334 1355 WEB:www.importconnection.ca 4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

