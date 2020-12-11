Menu
2006 Nissan X-Trail

176,000 KM

$5,498

+ tax & licensing
$5,498

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

2006 Nissan X-Trail

2006 Nissan X-Trail

BONAVISTA,AWD,PANORAMIC ROOF,NO ACCIDENTS!

2006 Nissan X-Trail

BONAVISTA,AWD,PANORAMIC ROOF,NO ACCIDENTS!

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,498

+ taxes & licensing

176,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6343085
  • Stock #: NX06403
  • VIN: JN8BT08V46W210403

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 176,000 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY CLEAN CERTIFIED LOCAL TRADE!NO ACCIDENTS,SERVICE RECORDS!BONAVISTA EDITION,PANORAMIC SUNROOF,POWER WINDOWS,LOCKS and MIRRORS ,AWD,ABS,TRACTION CONTROL,CRUISE CONTROL,ALLOY RIMS..HEATED SEATS ! EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE,TRADE INS WELCOME ! SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED. HST,LICENSING and $10 OMVIC fee is EXTRA We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available. Office : 905-334 1355 WEB:www.importconnection.ca 4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

