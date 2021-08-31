Menu
2006 Nissan X-Trail

199,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
Import Connection

905-315-1885

AWD,VERY CLEAN,CERTIFIED!

2006 Nissan X-Trail

AWD,VERY CLEAN,CERTIFIED!

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

199,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7712008
  • Stock #: NX06415
  • VIN: JN8BT08V76W207415

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 199,000 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY CLEAN,NO RUST,DRIVES EXCELLENT...

POWER WINDOWS,LOCKS and MIRRORS,TILT STEERING, CRUISE CONTROL..

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

HST, LICENSING and $10 OMVIC fee is EXTRA

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

 

Office : 905-334 1355

 

WEB:www.importconnection.ca



Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Navigation System
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

