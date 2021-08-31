2006 Nissan X-Trail

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,999 + taxes & licensing 1 9 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 7712008

7712008 Stock #: NX06415

NX06415 VIN: JN8BT08V76W207415

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 199,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Exterior Fog Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Steel Wheels Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Cargo shade Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Cassette AM/FM Radio CD Player CD Changer Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Navigation System Wheel Covers Conventional Spare Tire Sun/Moonroof

