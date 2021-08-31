Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Nissan X-Trail

156,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

Contact Seller
2006 Nissan X-Trail

2006 Nissan X-Trail

SE,ONE OWNER,NO ACCIDENTS,NO RUST !!CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Nissan X-Trail

SE,ONE OWNER,NO ACCIDENTS,NO RUST !!CERTIFIED

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

156,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7807980
  • Stock #: NX06367
  • VIN: JN8BT08T96W101367

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 156,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER,NO ACCIDENTS,A/C,PANORAMIC SUNROOF,ALLOY WHEELS,HEATED SEATS!

POWER WINDOWS,LOCKS,MIRRORS,CRUISE CONTROL,TILT STEERING..

BLACK on GREY CLOTH,TINTED GLASS,MINT CONDITION ,NO RUST !DRIVES EXCELLENT..

NEW REAR BRAKES !! CERTIFIED and DETAILED !

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

HST, LICENSING and $10 OMVIC fee is EXTRA

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

Office : 905-334 1355

WEB:www.importconnection.ca

4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3



Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Privacy Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Import Connection

2013 Honda Ridgeline...
 149,000 KM
$21,998 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Xterra 4...
 195,000 KM
$15,998 + tax & lic
2012 Kia Rondo 4dr W...
 123,000 KM
$6,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Import Connection

Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

Call Dealer

905-315-XXXX

(click to show)

905-315-1885

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory