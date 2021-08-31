2006 Nissan X-Trail

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 7807980

7807980 Stock #: NX06367

NX06367 VIN: JN8BT08T96W101367

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 156,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Privacy Glass Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Seating Heated Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Warranty Warranty Available Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

