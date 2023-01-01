$9,800+ tax & licensing
2006 Nissan X-Trail
AWD LE,LEATHER,ONE OWNER,MINT!CERTIFIED !
Location
Import Connection
4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,800
- Listing ID: 9539824
- Stock #: NXT06
- VIN: JN8BT08V56W204447
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 126,000 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD,ONE OWNER,SERVICE RECORDS- NISSAN,MINT CONDITION,LOW MILEAGE !!
FULLY LOADED- LEATHER,PANORAMIC SUNROOF,POWER HEATED SEATS,ABS,POWER WINDOWS,MIRRORS AND LOCKS...SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.
HST and LICENSING is EXTRA
We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties are available.
Office : 905-315 1885
WEB:www.importconnection.ca
4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3
Vehicle Features
