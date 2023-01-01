Menu
2006 Nissan X-Trail

122,000 KM

Details Description Features

Import Connection

905-315-1885

2006 Nissan X-Trail

2006 Nissan X-Trail

SE,NO ACCIDENTS,LOW MILEAGE,MINT,CERTIFIED !!

2006 Nissan X-Trail

SE,NO ACCIDENTS,LOW MILEAGE,MINT,CERTIFIED !!

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

122,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9539836
  • Stock #: NXTF06
  • VIN: JN8BT08T06W101645

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FWD SE,MINT CONDITION,LOW MILEAGE !!NO ACCIDENTS,SERVICE RECORDS,CERTIFIED !!

PANORAMIC SUNROOF,HEATED SEATS,ABS,POWER WINDOWS,MIRRORS AND LOCKS...SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

 

HST and LICENSING is EXTRA

 

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

 

Office : 905-315 1885

 

WEB:www.importconnection.ca

 

4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

