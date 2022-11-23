Menu
2006 Toyota Camry

229,000 KM

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

2006 Toyota Camry

2006 Toyota Camry

V6 LE,NO ACCIDENTS,EXCELLENT CONDITION,CERTIFIED !

2006 Toyota Camry

V6 LE,NO ACCIDENTS,EXCELLENT CONDITION,CERTIFIED !

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

229,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9382594
  • Stock #: TC06
  • VIN: 4T1BF32K66U111771

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 229,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LE V6 ,NO ACCIDENTS,TWO OWNERS,DRIVES EXCELLENT..CERTIFIED !

ABS,POWER WINDOWS,LOCKS ,POWER HEATED MIRRORS...ALLOY WHEELS.

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

HST and LICENSING is EXTRA

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

Office : 905-315 1885

WEB:www.importconnection.ca

4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

