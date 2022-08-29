Menu
2006 Toyota Sienna

167,169 KM

Details Description Features

$9,994

+ tax & licensing
$9,994

+ taxes & licensing

ZARQ

905-630-0070

NO ACCIDENTS | CLEAN

NO ACCIDENTS | CLEAN

Location

ZARQ

4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5

905-630-0070

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,994

+ taxes & licensing

167,169KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9024283
  • Stock #: 110
  • VIN: 5TDZA29C06S503952

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 110
  • Mileage 167,169 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Luggage Rack
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Wheel Covers
Transmission Overdrive Switch

ZARQ

ZARQ

4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5

905-630-0070

