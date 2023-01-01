Menu
2006 Toyota Yaris

112,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,000

+ tax & licensing
$9,000

+ taxes & licensing

Montague Motors

289-200-9805

2006 Toyota Yaris

2006 Toyota Yaris

5dr HB LE Auto

2006 Toyota Yaris

5dr HB LE Auto

Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

289-200-9805

$9,000

+ taxes & licensing

112,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9567754
  • VIN: JTDKT923265009872

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER SUPER CLEAN, LOW MILEAGE 2006 TOYOTA YARIS.
Credit Cards Accepted
Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $499. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Automatic
FWD

