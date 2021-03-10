Menu
2006 Volkswagen Passat

198,534 KM

$3,499

+ tax & licensing
$3,499

+ taxes & licensing

ZARQ

888-718-9277

2006 Volkswagen Passat

2006 Volkswagen Passat

Value Edition

2006 Volkswagen Passat

Value Edition

Location

ZARQ

4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5

888-718-9277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$3,499

+ taxes & licensing

198,534KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6794555
  • VIN: WVWAK73C76P150393

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 198,534 KM

Vehicle Description

COMES WITH SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE!

 

CERTIFIED AND THOROUGHLY INSPECTED!!

READY FOR NEW OWNER!!

 

LEATHER INTERIOR

 

HEATED SEATS

 

LOADED WITH OPTIONS

 

PUSH BUTTON START

 

2 KEYS

 

TINTED

 

BEEN OWNED BY ITS LAST OWNER SINCE 2009! 

 

EXTENSIVE SERVICE RECORDS SINCE 2009

 

ASSEMBLED IN GERMANY!

 

FREE FULLY SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE PERFORMED ($150 VALUE)

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 MONTH WARRANTY!

 

RECENT NOTEWORTHY MAINTENANCE:

 

CATALYTIC CONVERTER REPLACED 15,000 KM AGO AS RECOMMENDED BY VOLKSWAGEN - $2000 VALUE

 

HEADLIGHTS REPLACED 15,000 KM AGO - SHINING CLEAR LIKE NEW! VERY BEAUTIFUL & 100 PERCENT VISIBILITY!

 

BATTERY REPLACED 20,000 KM AGO

 

 

Extremely well maintained beautiful vehicle with only two previous owners and extensive service records. It has been maintained by the book! Beige leather interior, push button start, tinted windows! This German vehicle drives fantastic!

 

Our all inclusive price includes certification and a 3 month complimentary warranty

 

*Warranty valid up to 5000 kilometres after purchase and covers Engine, Transmission, Transfer Case, Differential, Turbo/Supercharger, Seals and Gaskets, AC and Electrical. 

 

Warranty Claim Maximum: $3000

 

LUBRICO is our only extended-warranty provider. Plans up to 36 months are available: all vehicles we sell are ELIGIBLE.

 

ONLY $3,499 + HST (13%) AND LICENSING - No other fees - all inclusive

 

We are located at 4161 Morris Drive - Unit 1, Burlington L7L 5L5

 

Call Zain at (416) 917-6890 for any questions or to book a test drive

 

We are Consumer-Driven by DNA

 

*You can view this vehicles CarFax on our website: WWW.ZARQ.CC

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

ZARQ

ZARQ

4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5

