2006 Volkswagen Passat

+ taxes & licensing
888-718-9277
4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5
888-718-9277
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
COMES WITH SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE!
CERTIFIED AND THOROUGHLY INSPECTED!!
READY FOR NEW OWNER!!
LEATHER INTERIOR
HEATED SEATS
LOADED WITH OPTIONS
PUSH BUTTON START
2 KEYS
TINTED
BEEN OWNED BY ITS LAST OWNER SINCE 2009!
EXTENSIVE SERVICE RECORDS SINCE 2009
ASSEMBLED IN GERMANY!
FREE FULLY SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE PERFORMED ($150 VALUE)
COMPLIMENTARY 3 MONTH WARRANTY!
RECENT NOTEWORTHY MAINTENANCE:
CATALYTIC CONVERTER REPLACED 15,000 KM AGO AS RECOMMENDED BY VOLKSWAGEN - $2000 VALUE
HEADLIGHTS REPLACED 15,000 KM AGO - SHINING CLEAR LIKE NEW! VERY BEAUTIFUL & 100 PERCENT VISIBILITY!
BATTERY REPLACED 20,000 KM AGO
Extremely well maintained beautiful vehicle with only two previous owners and extensive service records. It has been maintained by the book! Beige leather interior, push button start, tinted windows! This German vehicle drives fantastic!
Our all inclusive price includes certification and a 3 month complimentary warranty
*Warranty valid up to 5000 kilometres after purchase and covers Engine, Transmission, Transfer Case, Differential, Turbo/Supercharger, Seals and Gaskets, AC and Electrical.
Warranty Claim Maximum: $3000
LUBRICO is our only extended-warranty provider. Plans up to 36 months are available: all vehicles we sell are ELIGIBLE.
ONLY $3,499 + HST (13%) AND LICENSING - No other fees - all inclusive
We are located at 4161 Morris Drive - Unit 1, Burlington L7L 5L5
Call Zain at (416) 917-6890 for any questions or to book a test drive
We are Consumer-Driven by DNA
*You can view this vehicles CarFax on our website: WWW.ZARQ.CC
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5