2007 BMW 3 Series

CLEAN SHAPE. ONTARIO VEHICLE. COUPE WITH RARE COLOR COMBO.



X DRIVE ALL WHEEL DRIVE

NAVIGATION

BACK UP SENSORS

HEATED SEATS

I DRIVE OPTIONS

2 SETS OF KEYS

DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL

POWER FOLDING MIRRORS

BLUETOOTH AUX CD IPOD EQUIPPED



WILL BE SOLD CERTIFIED



Convenience Cruise Control

Rear centre console w/armrest

Halogen free-form fog lights Suspension Sport Suspension Safety Automatic Headlamps

SMART airbag deployment system

Side-impact protection door reinforcements

4-wheel vented disc brakes

All-position 3-point safety belts Trim Body-coloured door handles

Body-coloured bumpers Power Options pwr trunk release Powertrain Electronically-controlled engine cooling Seating Front seatback storage nets

Additional Features Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Front/rear stabilizer bars

Tilt/telescopic steering column

Coded driveaway protection

Interlocking door anchoring system

Car/key memory w/follow-me-home function

BMW ambiance lighting

Fully-integrated road safety technology (FIRST)

Battery safety terminal (BST)

Front/rear reading lights

White turn signal indicator lenses

Chrome side window frame trim

Speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/rain sensor & heated washer jets

3-spoke multi-function leather sport steering wheel

Locking illuminated glove box w/take-out flashlight

Collapsible tube crash technology

3-channel FM diversity antenna system

Body-coloured roof strips

Adaptive brakelights

Door entry sills w/"BMW" in chrome

Tire pressure warning

4-function on-board computer w/check control system

Cupholders in front fascia & rear armrest

Illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/slide covers

Fully-finished trunk

Dual front airbags w/occupant sensor

Dual front side-impact thorax airbags

Front/rear advanced head protection system (AHPS II)

Rollover protection systems integrated in rear headrests

3-stage heated 6-way manually-adjustable front seats w/easy-entry feature

Titanium light trim

Fully-electronic "drive-by-wire" throttle system

Start/Stop Engine Button

Engine speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering

Toolkit

Crash sensor-inc: fuel cutoff, lights on, door unlock

xDrive all wheel drive system w/variable torque split

Instrumentation-inc: speedometer, tachometer, fuel gauge, fuel consumption

Multi-purpose front centre console-inc: climate-controlled storage, armrest

Pre-wiring-inc: alarm, CD changer, satellite radio, telephone

Tri-zone climate control-inc: microfilter ventilation, auto air recirculation, solar sensor, residual heat & max A/C functions

3.0L DOHC 24-valve I6 engine w/double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing, Valvetronic

Steplessly variable intake system

Twin chrome exhaust tips

Pwr windows-inc: one-touch down, anti-trap, driver comfort open/close

Through-load rear seats-inc: ski bag, adjustable headrests

Independent Z-axle 5-link rear suspension

McPherson double-joint spring-strut front suspension

Front safety belts w/pyrotechnical tensioning system, force limiters

Automatic safety belt assistant (driver & front passenger can reach & fasten safety belts w/ease, regardless of seating position or backrest angle)

Front chrome grille-inc: chrome-plated kidney bars, black air scoop

Bi-xenon adaptive headlights-inc: high-pressure washer system, luminous rings

