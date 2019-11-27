2007 BMW 3 Series

CLEAN SHAPE. ONTARIO VEHICLE. COUPE WITH RARE COLOR COMBO.
X DRIVE ALL WHEEL DRIVE
NAVIGATION
BACK UP SENSORS
HEATED SEATS
I DRIVE OPTIONS
2 SETS OF KEYS
DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL
POWER FOLDING MIRRORS
BLUETOOTH AUX CD IPOD EQUIPPED
WILL BE SOLD CERTIFIED
FREE CARPROOF OR CARFAX REPORT.
FREE OIL CHANGE.
FREE DETAILING SERVICE INSIDE AND OUT.
FREE REGISTRATION SERVICE- NO EXTRA CHARGES TO YOU.
CALL TO BOOK A VIEWING APPOINTMENT @ 647 409 6177 OR 647 216 5426
Buy with confidence!!!
OMVIC Registered & UCDA MEMBER
We have excellent consumer reviews! Visit our Facebook page: Bronte Auto Services.
LUBRICO WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE STARTING AT $299 AND UP.
STANDARD COVERAGES INCLUDE DRIVELINE, STARTER, ALTERNATOR AND A/C COMPRESSOR.
For more inventory please visit our website:
http://www.bronteautoservices.com/
Address:
1254 PLAINS RD EAST UNIT 6B
BURLINGTON L7M 1W6.
*******BY APPOINTMENT ONLY*******
ALL SHOWINGS ARE BY APPOINTMENTS ONLY PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT
MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
WE ARE OPEN SATURDAYS!!!
10AM TO 7PM
SUNDAY *******BY APPOINTMENT ONLY*******
CALL 647 409 6177 OR 647 216 5426
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Rear centre console w/armrest
- Halogen free-form fog lights
- Suspension
-
- Safety
-
- Automatic Headlamps
- SMART airbag deployment system
- Side-impact protection door reinforcements
- 4-wheel vented disc brakes
- All-position 3-point safety belts
- Trim
-
- Body-coloured door handles
- Body-coloured bumpers
- Power Options
-
- Powertrain
-
- Electronically-controlled engine cooling
- Seating
-
- Front seatback storage nets
- Additional Features
-
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Front/rear stabilizer bars
- Tilt/telescopic steering column
- Coded driveaway protection
- Interlocking door anchoring system
- Car/key memory w/follow-me-home function
- BMW ambiance lighting
- Fully-integrated road safety technology (FIRST)
- Battery safety terminal (BST)
- Front/rear reading lights
- White turn signal indicator lenses
- Chrome side window frame trim
- Speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/rain sensor & heated washer jets
- 3-spoke multi-function leather sport steering wheel
- Locking illuminated glove box w/take-out flashlight
- Collapsible tube crash technology
- 3-channel FM diversity antenna system
- Body-coloured roof strips
- Adaptive brakelights
- Door entry sills w/"BMW" in chrome
- Tire pressure warning
- 4-function on-board computer w/check control system
- Cupholders in front fascia & rear armrest
- Illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/slide covers
- Fully-finished trunk
- Dual front airbags w/occupant sensor
- Dual front side-impact thorax airbags
- Front/rear advanced head protection system (AHPS II)
- Rollover protection systems integrated in rear headrests
- 3-stage heated 6-way manually-adjustable front seats w/easy-entry feature
- Titanium light trim
- Fully-electronic "drive-by-wire" throttle system
- Start/Stop Engine Button
- Engine speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
- Toolkit
- Crash sensor-inc: fuel cutoff, lights on, door unlock
- xDrive all wheel drive system w/variable torque split
- Instrumentation-inc: speedometer, tachometer, fuel gauge, fuel consumption
- Multi-purpose front centre console-inc: climate-controlled storage, armrest
- Pre-wiring-inc: alarm, CD changer, satellite radio, telephone
- Tri-zone climate control-inc: microfilter ventilation, auto air recirculation, solar sensor, residual heat & max A/C functions
- 3.0L DOHC 24-valve I6 engine w/double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing, Valvetronic
- Steplessly variable intake system
- Twin chrome exhaust tips
- Pwr windows-inc: one-touch down, anti-trap, driver comfort open/close
- Through-load rear seats-inc: ski bag, adjustable headrests
- Independent Z-axle 5-link rear suspension
- McPherson double-joint spring-strut front suspension
- Front safety belts w/pyrotechnical tensioning system, force limiters
- Automatic safety belt assistant (driver & front passenger can reach & fasten safety belts w/ease, regardless of seating position or backrest angle)
- Front chrome grille-inc: chrome-plated kidney bars, black air scoop
- Bi-xenon adaptive headlights-inc: high-pressure washer system, luminous rings
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.