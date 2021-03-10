Menu
2007 Cadillac CTS

204,850 KM

Details Description Features

$3,499

+ tax & licensing
$3,499

+ taxes & licensing

ZARQ

888-718-9277

Location

ZARQ

4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5

888-718-9277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$3,499

+ taxes & licensing

204,850KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6794549
  • Stock #: Z1006
  • VIN: 1G6DP577370186949

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Z1006
  • Mileage 204,850 KM

Vehicle Description

COMES WITH SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE!

 

CERTIFIED AND THOROUGHLY INSPECTED!

 

3.6L V6 REAR WHEEL DRIVE

 

Wooden Trim

 

FULLY LOADED

 

NO ACCIDENTS

 

BRAKES (PADS, ROTORS, AND SENSORS) REPLACED ALL AROUND: FRONT AND REAR $1500 VALUE!!

 

FREE FULLY SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE PERFORMED ($150 VALUE)

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 MONTH WARRANTY!

 

A beautiful Cadillac! Silver Exterior - Black Leather Interior w/ Wooden Trim. This 3.6L Rear Wheel Drive is Fast and Fun! Well maintained by its previous owner: just got pampered with brand new brakes and a fully synthetic oil change!

 

Our all inclusive price includes certification and a 3 month complimentary warranty

 

*Warranty valid up to 5000 kilometres after purchase and covers Engine, Transmission, Transfer Case, Differential, Turbo/Supercharger, Seals and Gaskets, AC and Electrical. 

 

LUBRICO is our only extended-warranty provider. Plans up to 36 months are available: all vehicles we sell are ELIGIBLE.

 

ONLY $3,499 + HST (13%) AND LICENSING - No other fees - all inclusive

 

We are located at 4161 Morris Drive - Unit 1, Burlington L7L 5L5

 

Call Zain at (416) 917-6890 for any questions or to book a test drive 

 

We are Consumer-Driven by DNA

 

*You can view this vehicles clean CarFax on our website: WWW.ZARQ.CC

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

