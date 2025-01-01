$2,000+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2007 Chevrolet 2500HD
4WD
2007 Chevrolet 2500HD
4WD
Location
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
905-332-8575
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$2,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
368,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1GCHK23U47F103369
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 368,000 KM
Vehicle Description
ITS AVAILABLE!! AS TRADED! WINDSHIELD AND RADIATOR NEED REPLACEMENT. DIDN'T CHECK FOR SAFETY SO PLEASE DON'T REQUEST A LIST OF WHAT NEEDS TO BE DONE, IT IS BEING SOLD AS IS. NEEDS A GOOD CLEANUP. WOULD BE GREAT FOR A YARD TRUCK OR SNOW PLOW. LOW BALLERS WILL BE DELETED. HST IS EXTRA. FINANCING NOT AVAILABLE.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Good Cars Only
2013 Lincoln MKX AWD 174,000 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
2014 Infiniti QX50 Journey 77,000 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Rogue SV 190,000 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Email Good Cars Only
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-332-XXXX(click to show)
$2,000
+ taxes & licensing>
Good Cars Only
905-332-8575
2007 Chevrolet 2500HD