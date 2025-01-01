Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>ITS AVAILABLE!! AS TRADED! WINDSHIELD AND RADIATOR NEED REPLACEMENT. DIDNT CHECK FOR SAFETY SO PLEASE DONT REQUEST A LIST OF WHAT NEEDS TO BE DONE, IT IS BEING SOLD AS IS. NEEDS A GOOD CLEANUP. WOULD BE GREAT FOR A YARD TRUCK OR SNOW PLOW. LOW BALLERS WILL BE DELETED. HST IS EXTRA. FINANCING NOT AVAILABLE.</p>

2007 Chevrolet 2500HD

368,000 KM

Details Description

$2,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2007 Chevrolet 2500HD

4WD

Watch This Vehicle
12777473

2007 Chevrolet 2500HD

4WD

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

  1. 1753113034475
  2. 1753113035020
  3. 1753113035511
  4. 1753113035976
  5. 1753113036413
  6. 1753113036852
  7. 1753113037332
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
368,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1GCHK23U47F103369

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 368,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ITS AVAILABLE!! AS TRADED! WINDSHIELD AND RADIATOR NEED REPLACEMENT. DIDN'T CHECK FOR SAFETY SO PLEASE DON'T REQUEST A LIST OF WHAT NEEDS TO BE DONE, IT IS BEING SOLD AS IS. NEEDS A GOOD CLEANUP. WOULD BE GREAT FOR A YARD TRUCK OR SNOW PLOW. LOW BALLERS WILL BE DELETED. HST IS EXTRA. FINANCING NOT AVAILABLE.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Good Cars Only

Used 2013 Lincoln MKX AWD for sale in Burlington, ON
2013 Lincoln MKX AWD 174,000 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Infiniti QX50 Journey for sale in Burlington, ON
2014 Infiniti QX50 Journey 77,000 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Rogue SV for sale in Burlington, ON
2016 Nissan Rogue SV 190,000 KM $11,995 + tax & lic

Email Good Cars Only

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-332-XXXX

(click to show)

905-332-8575

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

2007 Chevrolet 2500HD