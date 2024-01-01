$3,500+ tax & licensing
2007 Chevrolet Silverado
2500HD
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
905-332-8575
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 368,000 KM
Vehicle Description
AS TRADED! RUNS AND DRIVES, TIRES ARE GOOD, WINDSHIELD AND RADIATOR NEED REPLACEMENT. DIDN'T CHECK FOR SAFETY SO PLEASE DON'T REQUEST A LIST OF WHAT NEEDS TO BE DONE, IT IS BEING SOLD AS IS. NEEDS A GOOD CLEANUP. WOULD BE GREAT FOR A YARD TRUCK OR SNOW PLOW. LOW BALLERS WILL BE DELETED. HST IS EXTRA.
