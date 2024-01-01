Menu
<p>AS TRADED! RUNS AND DRIVES, TIRES ARE GOOD, WINDSHIELD AND RADIATOR NEED REPLACEMENT. DIDNT CHECK FOR SAFETY SO PLEASE DONT REQUEST A LIST OF WHAT NEEDS TO BE DONE, IT IS BEING SOLD AS IS. NEEDS A GOOD CLEANUP. WOULD BE GREAT FOR A YARD TRUCK OR SNOW PLOW. LOW BALLERS WILL BE DELETED. HST IS EXTRA.</p>

2007 Chevrolet Silverado

368,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

  1. 1706306340
  2. 1706306339
  3. 1706306342
  4. 1706306344
  5. 1706306343
  6. 1706306341
Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

368,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN 1GCHK23U47F103369

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 368,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AS TRADED! RUNS AND DRIVES, TIRES ARE GOOD, WINDSHIELD AND RADIATOR NEED REPLACEMENT. DIDN'T CHECK FOR SAFETY SO PLEASE DON'T REQUEST A LIST OF WHAT NEEDS TO BE DONE, IT IS BEING SOLD AS IS. NEEDS A GOOD CLEANUP. WOULD BE GREAT FOR A YARD TRUCK OR SNOW PLOW. LOW BALLERS WILL BE DELETED. HST IS EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

