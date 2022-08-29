Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Dodge Caliber

93,411 KM

Details Description Features

$6,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

ZARQ

888-718-9277

Contact Seller
2007 Dodge Caliber

2007 Dodge Caliber

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Dodge Caliber

Location

ZARQ

4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5

888-718-9277

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

93,411KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9302728
  • Stock #: 161
  • VIN: 1B3HB48B87D117601

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 93,411 KM

Vehicle Description

We Are ZARQ

 

A (Proudly) Canadian Company

An OMVIC Registered & BBB Accredited Company

An Authorized Lubrico Protection Plan Seller

A Member of The Used Car Dealers Association (UCDA)

 

HOME OF THE LOWEST ALL-INCLUSIVE PRICES

 

 SAFETY CERTIFICATE & VEHICLE REGISTRATION (LICENSING) IS INCLUDED IN OUR LISTED PRICES*

 

A Live CARFAX Report for This Vehicle is Available on Our Website

 

Visit Our Website, Locate the CARFAX Tab Beside the Vehicle’s Listed Price and Press the Tab to Access The CARFAX Report

 

APPOINTMENT REQUIRED

 

 

Access Our Self-Serve Online Booking System by Visiting Our Website

 

Our Online Appointment Booking System Allows You to Book, Reschedule, or Cancel an Appointment Without Having to Contact a Customer Representative

 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
CD Player
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From ZARQ

2004 Cadillac DeVill...
 232,250 KM
$3,995 + tax & lic
2005 Cadillac DeVill...
 139,760 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2009 Toyota Corolla ...
 186,575 KM
$7,495 + tax & lic

Email ZARQ

ZARQ

ZARQ

4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5

Call Dealer

888-718-XXXX

(click to show)

888-718-9277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory