Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>SES WAGON,DRIVES GOOD,A/C WORKS,...LEATHER,POWER SUNROOF..ALLOY WHEELS..POWER HEATED SEATS..SUNROOF.</p><p>SELLING AS IS:As per OMVIC regulations: This motor vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</p><p>HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA</p><p>We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,33 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.</p><p>Office : 905-315 1885</p><p>WEB:www.importconnection.ca</p><p>4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3</p>

2007 Ford Focus

224,000 KM

Details Description Features

$1,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2007 Ford Focus

SES,LEATHER,SUNROOF DRIVES GOOD...

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Ford Focus

SES,LEATHER,SUNROOF DRIVES GOOD...

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

  1. 1704657753
  2. 1704657753
  3. 1704657724
  4. 1704657724
  5. 1704657724
  6. 1704657724
  7. 1704657724
  8. 1704657724
  9. 1704657724
  10. 1704657753
  11. 1704657753
  12. 1704657753
  13. 1704657753
  14. 1704657753
  15. 1704657753
  16. 1704657753
  17. 1704657753
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$1,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
224,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN 1FAFP36NX7W210029

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 224,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SES WAGON,DRIVES GOOD,A/C WORKS,...LEATHER,POWER SUNROOF..ALLOY WHEELS..POWER HEATED SEATS..SUNROOF.

SELLING AS IS:As per OMVIC regulations: This motor vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in it's current condition.

HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,33 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

Office : 905-315 1885

WEB:www.importconnection.ca

4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Import Connection

Used 2014 Toyota Highlander AWD 4dr LE..8 PASSENGER..NO ACCIDENTS..CERTIFIED ! for sale in Burlington, ON
2014 Toyota Highlander AWD 4dr LE..8 PASSENGER..NO ACCIDENTS..CERTIFIED ! 109,000 KM $25,800 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Toyota Highlander AWD V6,ONE OWNER.NO ACCIDENTS.LOW KM..CERTIFIED ! for sale in Burlington, ON
2011 Toyota Highlander AWD V6,ONE OWNER.NO ACCIDENTS.LOW KM..CERTIFIED ! 145,000 KM $17,800 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Toyota 4Runner 4WD 4dr V6 LIMITED..NO ACCIDENTS..CERTIFIED! for sale in Burlington, ON
2012 Toyota 4Runner 4WD 4dr V6 LIMITED..NO ACCIDENTS..CERTIFIED! 158,000 KM $27,600 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Import Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

Call Dealer

905-315-XXXX

(click to show)

905-315-1885

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$1,999

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

Contact Seller
2007 Ford Focus