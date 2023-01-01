Menu
2007 Honda Civic

137,025 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Motors

416-270-7657

Location

Precision Motors

1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

416-270-7657

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

137,025KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10118535
  • Stock #: 855
  • VIN: 2HGFA15867H030817

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 137,025 KM

Vehicle Description

***2007 HONDA CIVIC ** NO ACCIDENT /  ONE OWNER  / VERY CLEAN & NICE CAR....!! YOU DRIVE WE FINANCE !!!***

You will enjoy Air Conditioning, Sunroof, Cruise Control, MP3 Player,  Power Windows, Power lock, AM/FM Radio, Clothes Seats, EQUIPPED with AUX, I POD & USB Connection,  and much more....

2007 Honda Civic Only 137,025 KMS for just $8,995.00. With Excellent Condition, Economical & Reliable sound Engine & Transmission.

The vehicle comes certified with free History Report. No Hidden Charges. Price + Tax + Licensing.

Exclusive in-House Financing is available between dealer & the customer. No Banks involved! Approved on the spot with lowest Down-Payment & Easy Affordable Monthly / Bi-Weekly  Payments According To customer’s Budget. Very Low Price. Ask about our Warranty Packages. For your peace of mind we offer 1 to 3 years warranty at Reasonable prices.

We are a proud member of UCDA and OMVIC Registered. Over 15 + years of experience in automotive Industry. We also have huge inventory of certified imported / domestic vehicles to choose from Honda, Toyota, Mazda, Nissan, Ford, Dodge, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Chrysler and many more Makes and Models to suit your style, comfort and needs. We are open 7 days a week.

To view latest inventory, please visit our website at www.precisionmotorsltd.com

Like our Facebook page today, to view latest inventory & customer's testimonial videos visit www.facebook.com/precisionmotorsltd

This vehicle can only be viewed or test-driven by appointment.

For appointments, call INAM today, at 416-270-7657

Toll Free : 1 (877) 960-1826

Email us at : inamq@hotmail.com

visit our website at: www.precisionmotorsltd.com

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

