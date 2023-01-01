$8,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-270-7657
2007 Honda Civic
Location
Precision Motors
1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2
416-270-7657
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10118535
- Stock #: 855
- VIN: 2HGFA15867H030817
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 137,025 KM
Vehicle Description
***2007 HONDA CIVIC ** NO ACCIDENT / ONE OWNER / VERY CLEAN & NICE CAR....!! YOU DRIVE WE FINANCE !!!***
You will enjoy Air Conditioning, Sunroof, Cruise Control, MP3 Player, Power Windows, Power lock, AM/FM Radio, Clothes Seats, EQUIPPED with AUX, I POD & USB Connection, and much more....
2007 Honda Civic Only 137,025 KMS for just $8,995.00. With Excellent Condition, Economical & Reliable sound Engine & Transmission.
The vehicle comes certified with free History Report. No Hidden Charges. Price + Tax + Licensing.
Exclusive in-House Financing is available between dealer & the customer. No Banks involved! Approved on the spot with lowest Down-Payment & Easy Affordable Monthly / Bi-Weekly Payments According To customer’s Budget. Very Low Price. Ask about our Warranty Packages. For your peace of mind we offer 1 to 3 years warranty at Reasonable prices.
We are a proud member of UCDA and OMVIC Registered. Over 15 + years of experience in automotive Industry. We also have huge inventory of certified imported / domestic vehicles to choose from Honda, Toyota, Mazda, Nissan, Ford, Dodge, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Chrysler and many more Makes and Models to suit your style, comfort and needs. We are open 7 days a week.
To view latest inventory, please visit our website at www.precisionmotorsltd.com
Like our Facebook page today, to view latest inventory & customer's testimonial videos visit www.facebook.com/precisionmotorsltd
This vehicle can only be viewed or test-driven by appointment.
For appointments, call INAM today, at 416-270-7657
Toll Free : 1 (877) 960-1826
Email us at : inamq@hotmail.com
visit our website at: www.precisionmotorsltd.com
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.