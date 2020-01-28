Menu
2007 Honda Element

4WD 4dr Auto EX-P,NO ACCIDENTS,CERTIFIED !

2007 Honda Element

4WD 4dr Auto EX-P,NO ACCIDENTS,CERTIFIED !

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

$9,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 185,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4604793
  • Stock #: HE07228
  • VIN: 5J6YH28727L800228
Exterior Colour
Green
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

RARE ,LOW MILEAGE ELEMENT AWD,TWO OWNERS ! MINT CONDITION ,NO ACCIDENTS ,SERVICE RECORDS-HONDA..

NEW TIRES,NEW BRAKES ! ,DRIVES EXCELLENT ,CERTIFIED !

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and Carproof Report are included.

TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED !


OMVIC LICENSED for 24 YEARS and 20 YEAR MEMBER OF USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION

Extended Vehicle Warranties and Financing are available to our valued customers.

Office : 905-334 1355

WEB: www.importconnection.ca

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer

