2007 Honda Element

RARE ,LOW MILEAGE ELEMENT AWD,TWO OWNERS ! MINT CONDITION ,NO ACCIDENTS ,SERVICE RECORDS-HONDA.. NEW TIRES,NEW BRAKES ! ,DRIVES EXCELLENT ,CERTIFIED ! SAFETY CERTIFICATION and Carproof Report are included. TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED !

OMVIC LICENSED for 24 YEARS and 20 YEAR MEMBER OF USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION Extended Vehicle Warranties and Financing are available to our valued customers. Office : 905-334 1355 WEB: www.importconnection.ca

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Premium Sound System

CD Player

MP3 Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Warranty Warranty Available Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

