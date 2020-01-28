2007 Honda Element

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
905-315-1885
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
RARE ,LOW MILEAGE ELEMENT AWD,TWO OWNERS ! MINT CONDITION ,NO ACCIDENTS ,SERVICE RECORDS-HONDA..
NEW TIRES,NEW BRAKES ! ,DRIVES EXCELLENT ,CERTIFIED !
SAFETY CERTIFICATION and Carproof Report are included.
TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED !
OMVIC LICENSED for 24 YEARS and 20 YEAR MEMBER OF USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION
Extended Vehicle Warranties and Financing are available to our valued customers.
Office : 905-334 1355
WEB: www.importconnection.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3