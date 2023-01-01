Menu
2007 Honda Element

109,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,800

+ tax & licensing
$15,800

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

2007 Honda Element

2007 Honda Element

EX AWD,5 SPD. MANUAL,ONE OWNER,CERTIFIED !

2007 Honda Element

EX AWD,5 SPD. MANUAL,ONE OWNER,CERTIFIED !

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,800

+ taxes & licensing

109,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9639292
  • Stock #: HE07
  • VIN: 5J6YH27777L800260

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 109,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD,5 SPD. MANUAL TRANSMISSION,REMOVABLE SUNROOF,LOW MILEAGE,CERTIFIED !

ABS,POWER WINDOWS,MIRRORS AND LOCKS...SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !

HST and LICENSING is EXTRA

 

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

 

Office : 905-315 1885

 

WEB:www.importconnection.ca

 

4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Sunroof / Moonroof
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
