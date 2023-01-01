$15,800+ tax & licensing
2007 Honda Element
EX AWD,5 SPD. MANUAL,ONE OWNER,CERTIFIED !
Location
Import Connection
4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,800
- Listing ID: 9639292
- Stock #: HE07
- VIN: 5J6YH27777L800260
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 109,000 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD,5 SPD. MANUAL TRANSMISSION,REMOVABLE SUNROOF,LOW MILEAGE,CERTIFIED !
ABS,POWER WINDOWS,MIRRORS AND LOCKS...SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.
FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !
HST and LICENSING is EXTRA
We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties are available.
Office : 905-315 1885
WEB:www.importconnection.ca
4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3
Vehicle Features
