<div>END OF YEAR CLEARANCE SALE. ROCK BOTTOM PRICES NON NEGOTIABLE.</div><div><br /></div><div>Credit Cards Accepted</div><div><br /></div><div>Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $499. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***</div>

2007 Honda Fit

167,000 KM

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
Automatic Sport

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

289-200-9805

167,000KM
VIN JHMGD38607S815793

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 167,000 KM

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Alloy Wheels

Automatic
FWD

