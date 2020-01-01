Menu
2007 Honda Fit

LX w/Cruise Control | CERTIFIED

2007 Honda Fit

LX w/Cruise Control | CERTIFIED

Bronte Auto Services

1254 Plains Road East, Unit 6B, Burlington, ON L7S 1W6

647-409-6177

$4,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 174,001KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4406337
  • VIN: JHMGD38497S816200
Exterior Colour
Vivid Blue Pearl (Blue)
Interior Colour
Grey (GR)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
CLEAN SHAPE. LOW KILOMETERS. RELIABLE VEHICLE. SERVICED AND CERTIFIED READY TO GO.

POWER ALL
POWER WINDOWS
POWER LOCKS
CRUISE CONTROL
ICE COLD AIR
MICHELIN ALL SEASON TIRES INSTALLED
OIL CHANGE DONE

WILL BE SOLD CERTIFIED

FREE CARPROOF OR CARFAX REPORT.
FREE OIL CHANGE.
FREE DETAILING SERVICE INSIDE AND OUT.
FREE REGISTRATION SERVICE- NO EXTRA CHARGES TO YOU.

CALL TO BOOK A VIEWING APPOINTMENT @ 647 409 6177 OR 647 216 5426

Buy with confidence!!!
OMVIC Registered & UCDA MEMBER
We have excellent consumer reviews! Visit our Facebook page: Bronte Auto Services.

LUBRICO WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE STARTING AT $299 AND UP.
STANDARD COVERAGES INCLUDE DRIVELINE, STARTER, ALTERNATOR AND A/C COMPRESSOR.

For more inventory please visit our website:
http://www.bronteautoservices.com/

Address:
1254 PLAINS RD EAST UNIT 6B
BURLINGTON L7M 1W6.

*******BY APPOINTMENT ONLY*******

ALL SHOWINGS ARE BY APPOINTMENTS ONLY PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT
MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY

WE ARE OPEN SATURDAYS!!!
10AM TO 7PM

SUNDAY *******BY APPOINTMENT ONLY*******

CALL 647 409 6177 OR 647 216 5426
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Cargo Area Light
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • REAR WIPER/WASHER
  • Compact Spare Tire
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Rear window defogger w/timer
  • Multi-reflector halogen headlamps w/body-coloured bezels
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
Safety
  • Side Curtain Airbags
  • Pwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes
Power Options
  • Pwr door locks
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
  • 12V pwr outlet
  • Pwr windows w/driver one-touch down
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
Security
  • Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Seating
  • Reclining front bucket seats
  • 60/40 split rear Magic Seat w/(3) headrests
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Roof mounted antenna
Exterior
  • P175/65R14 all-season tires
Additional Features
  • Direct ignition system
  • Front splash guards
  • Drive-by-wire throttle
  • Body-coloured pwr mirrors
  • Independent front strut suspension
  • Front intermittent wipers
  • Fold-flat front & rear seats
  • Driver & front passenger side airbags w/passenger seat occupant position detection system (OPDS)
  • Cargo area storage pockets & (4) tie downs
  • 3-point seatbelts in all seating positions w/front seatbelt adjustable shoulder anchors & pretensioners
  • 14" steel wheels w/covers
  • AM/FM stereo w/CD player-inc: 160-watt, (4) speakers, aux input jack
  • Beverage holders-inc: (2) front, (3) rear
  • Instrument cluster-inc: blue backlit gauges, tachometer, maintenance minder
  • 1.5L SOHC PGM-FI 16-valve VTEC I4 engine
  • Torsion beam rear suspension w/trailing arm
  • Driver & front passenger dual stage, dual threshold airbags (SRS)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

