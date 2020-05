2007 Honda Fit

Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel

Cargo Area Light Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION Safety Side Curtain Airbags

Pwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes Convenience REAR WIPER/WASHER

Compact Spare Tire

Driver Vanity Mirror

Rear window defogger w/timer

Multi-reflector halogen headlamps w/body-coloured bezels Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering

12V pwr outlet

Pwr windows w/driver one-touch down Trim Body-coloured door handles Security Immobilizer theft-deterrent system Seating Reclining front bucket seats

60/40 split rear Magic Seat w/(3) headrests Media / Nav / Comm Roof mounted antenna Exterior P175/65R14 all-season tires

Additional Features Direct ignition system

Front splash guards

Drive-by-wire throttle

Independent front strut suspension

Front intermittent wipers

Fold-flat front & rear seats

Driver & front passenger side airbags w/passenger seat occupant position detection system (OPDS)

Cargo area storage pockets & (4) tie downs

3-point seatbelts in all seating positions w/front seatbelt adjustable shoulder anchors & pretensioners

Body-coloured mirrors

14" steel wheels w/covers

Beverage holders-inc: (2) front, (3) rear

Instrument cluster-inc: blue backlit gauges, tachometer, maintenance minder

1.5L SOHC PGM-FI 16-valve VTEC I4 engine

Torsion beam rear suspension w/trailing arm

Driver & front passenger dual stage, dual threshold airbags (SRS)

AM/FM stereo w/CD player-inc: 160-watt, (2) speakers, aux input jack

