2007 Honda Fit

163,000 KM

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

LX,ONE OWNER,NO ACCIDENTS,CERTIFIED !!

Location

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

163,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6901956
  • Stock #: HF07408
  • VIN: JHMGD384X7S814083

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 163,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WE ARE OPEN FOR BUSINESS BY APPOINTMENT !PLEASE CALL BEFORE COMING.

ONE OWNER ,NO ACCIDENTS  LOCAL TRADE,CERTIFIED !

A/C, POWER WINDOWS,LOCKS and MIRRORS,TILT STEERING,CRUISE CONTROL..

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

HST, LICENSING and $10 OMVIC fee is EXTRA

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties are available.

Office : 905-334 1355

WEB:www.importconnection.ca

4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

