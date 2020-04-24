2007 Honda Odyssey

1254 Plains Road East, Unit 6B, Burlington, ON L7S 1W6
647-409-6177
+ taxes & licensing
AS TRADED
BOTH RUN AND DRIVE. EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN.
SELLING BOTH FOR 4500 PLUS HST. NOT NEGOTIABLE.
PERFECT FOR SHIPPERS
SEE PICTURES.
CALL 6474096177 OR 6472165426
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1254 Plains Road East, Unit 6B, Burlington, ON L7S 1W6