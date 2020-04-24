Menu
Account
Sign In

2007 Honda Odyssey

2 MINI VANS CHEAP AS TRADED

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Honda Odyssey

2 MINI VANS CHEAP AS TRADED

Location

Bronte Auto Services

1254 Plains Road East, Unit 6B, Burlington, ON L7S 1W6

647-409-6177

  1. 4934241
  2. 4934241
  3. 4934241
  4. 4934241
  5. 4934241
  6. 4934241
  7. 4934241
  8. 4934241
  9. 4934241
  10. 4934241
  11. 4934241
  12. 4934241
  13. 4934241
  14. 4934241
  15. 4934241
  16. 4934241
Contact Seller

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 260,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4934241
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

AS TRADED
BOTH RUN AND DRIVE. EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN.
SELLING BOTH FOR 4500 PLUS HST. NOT NEGOTIABLE.

PERFECT FOR SHIPPERS

SEE PICTURES.

CALL 6474096177 OR 6472165426

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bronte Auto Services

2015 Audi A3 1.8T KO...
 147,564 KM
$11,888 + tax & lic
2010 Infiniti FX50 F...
 251,808 KM
$10,888 + tax & lic
2006 Audi A3 w/Sport...
 223,052 KM
$4,488 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Bronte Auto Services

Bronte Auto Services

1254 Plains Road East, Unit 6B, Burlington, ON L7S 1W6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

647-409-XXXX

(click to show)

647-409-6177

Send A Message