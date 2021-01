2007 Lexus ES 350

Vehicle Features

Convenience Cruise Control Door Map Pockets Cigarette lighter Carpeted floor mats Side window defoggers Front seatback pockets Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors Front centre console box Projector style halogen headlamps Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Safety Brake Assist Fog Lamps Electronic brake force distribution Front airbag supplemental restraint system (SRS) Child-restraint seat anchor points Child-protection rear door locks Front/rear head/side curtain airbags Trim woodgrain trim Body-coloured bumpers Leather-wrapped shift knob Media / Nav / Comm Digital clock Diversity antenna Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM P215/55R17 all-season tires Power Options Retained accessory pwr Progressive-rate pwr rack & pinion steering Pwr windows w/all-position auto-up/down feature Windows High solar energy absorbing tinted glass Water repellent front door glass Comfort Electrochromic rearview mirror w/digital compass Illuminated entry w/fadeout

Additional Features Stainless steel exhaust Front/rear stabilizer bars Rear window defroster w/timer Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors Electronic throttle control system w/intelligence (ETCS-i) Acoustic control induction system Light control system Passenger assist grips Illuminated locking glove box Front/rear cupholders Pwr ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes Retractable coat hooks CHROME EXTERIOR TRIM Body-coloured electrochromic pwr heated mirrors Chrome-finished door handles Fold down rear seat-inc: trunk pass-through HomeLink universal transceiver LED illumination system Door courtesy & driver footwell lamps Front knee airbags All-position 3-point seat belts Front/rear pretensioners & force limiters 3-spoke leather-wrapped pwr tilt/telescopic steering wheel Aux pwr outlets Purse/bag hook in front passenger area Full-size spare tire/wheel HD battery, starter & alternator Dual-zone auto climate control system-inc: air filtration, rear heater ducts, dust, pollen & deodorizing air filters Optitron electronic analog gauges w/multi-function display-inc: tachometer, coolant temp, outside temp Warning lamps-inc: low fuel, low engine oil, low coolant level, low washer fluid, front passenger seat belt 3.5L DOHC DIS 24-valve V6 engine-inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i) 6-speed super electronically controlled automatic transmission w/OD, sequential multi-mode shifter MacPherson strut suspension-inc: coil springs, gas struts

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.