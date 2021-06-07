2007 Lexus LS 460

$11,888 + taxes & licensing 2 3 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7277315

7277315 VIN: JTHBL46F275003349

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 230,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Additional Features Navigation System BACKUP CAMERA Automatic RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.