2007 Mazda MAZDA3

CLEAN INSIDE OUT. LOW KILOMETERS.

LOADED WITH OPTIONS.



HEATED SEATS

SUNROOF

ALLOY WHEELS

FOG LAMPS

CRUISE CONTROL

ICE COLD AIR CONDITIONING

USB AUX CD EQUIPPED

NEWER ALL SEASON TIRES INSTALLED





CALL TO BOOK A VIEWING APPOINTMENT @ 647 409 6177 OR 647 216 5426



For more inventory please visit our website:

http://www.bronteautoservices.com/



Address:

1254 PLAINS RD EAST UNIT 6B

BURLINGTON L7M 1W6.



CALL 647 409 6177 OR 647 216 5426

Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Convenience Map Lights

Floor mats

Remote Fuel Door Release

Temporary spare tire

Cigarette lighter & ash tray

Front door storage pockets w/bottle holders

Rear bottle holders

Driver seatback pocket

(3) passenger assist grips

(2) coat hooks

Rain-sensing intermittent windshield wipers

Rear centre armrest w/(2) cupholders Comfort Illuminated Entry

Cargo Area Light

Active front headrests Windows Rear Window Defroster Exterior Halogen Headlights Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering w/variable assist

12V pwr outlet Trim Body-colour door handles

Moulded cloth door trim

Body-colour protective side mouldings

Body-colour pwr heated mirrors

Body-coloured grille

Leather-wrapped shift knob Suspension Independent multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs

Independent front strut suspension w/coil springs Safety Pwr front ventilated & rear solid disc brakes

Electronic brake force distribution

Dual front air bags

Front side-impact air bags

Side curtain air bags

Front seatbelt pretensioners & load limiters

Adjustable front seatbelt anchors

3-point rear seatbelts

Child-proof door locks

Integrated child seat anchor brackets

Side door impact protection beams Seating Lockable 60/40 split fold-down rear seat w/adjustable headrests

Manual driver seat height adjustment & lumbar support Security Engine immobilizer theft deterrent system

Anti-theft alarm system

Additional Features Interior Trunk Release

Locking glove box

Front/rear stabilizer bars

Single exhaust outlet w/sporty garnish

Unwoven interior carpet

Driver-side foot rest

Rear heater ducts

Ignition key illumination

side sill extensions

Auto light control

Silver-finish on inner door handle

2.3L DOHC EFI 16-valve I4 engine

P205/50R17 all-season tires

Sporty bumpers

Sporty fog lights

Tri-mode electroluminescent gauges w/silver rings

Carbon fibre pattern finish on centre panel

Dual front visors w/vanity mirrors

17" aluminum wheels

5-speed sport mode automatic transmission w/OD

Centre console-inc: lid/covered dual storage compartment, (2) cupholders

Instrumentation-inc: coolant temp gauge, tachometer, outside temp

Pwr windows w/drivers 1-touch-down feature, illuminated driver-side switch

Trip computer-inc: fuel economy, average speed

Warning lights-inc: check engine, oil pressure, low washer fluid/fuel level, air bags, door ajar

