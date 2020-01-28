Menu
2007 Mercedes-Benz R-Class

4dr Wgn 3.0L CDI,NAV,PANO SUNROOF

2007 Mercedes-Benz R-Class

4dr Wgn 3.0L CDI,NAV,PANO SUNROOF

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 249,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4615599
  • Stock #: MR07842
  • VIN: 4JGCB22E37A043842
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

RARE R320 DIESEL !! EXCELLENT CONDITION,DRIVES GREAT,CERTIFIED !WARRANTY INCLUDED...NO ACCIDENTS

4WD,NAVIGATION,PANORAMA SUNROOF,HEATED LEATHER MEMORY SEATS...

POWER PKG.,ABS,TRACTION CONTROL,CRUISE CONTROL,ALLOY RIMS...CERTIFIED !


3 MONTHS/5,000 KM WARRANTY INCLUDED - Lubrico's Driver's Shield Warranty.

Additional Extended Warranty Options Available.


TRADE IN and TAKE ADVANTAGE ON TAX SAVINGS.

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties and Financing are available to our valued customers.

Office : 905-334 1355

WEB:www.importconnection.ca

4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Bluetooth
  • GPS Navigation
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bucket Seats
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

