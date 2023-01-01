Menu
2007 Pontiac G5

68,427 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

905-333-3700

2007 Pontiac G5

2007 Pontiac G5

SE

2007 Pontiac G5

SE

Location

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

2207 Fairview St, Burlington, ON L7R 3Y3

905-333-3700

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

68,427KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9460999
  • Stock #: 236511A
  • VIN: 1G2AL15F577155437

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 68,427 KM

Vehicle Description

Leggat Buying Advantage *Fees Apply

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
4 Speed Automatic

