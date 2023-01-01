2007 Saturn Aura

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified. $5,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 4 2 , 5 4 7 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 9615637

9615637 Stock #: 214

214 VIN: 1G8ZV57767F124574

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 242,547 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Telematics Active suspension

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.