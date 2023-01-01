$11,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2007 Toyota RAV4
Limited 4WD
2007 Toyota RAV4
Limited 4WD
Location
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
905-332-8575
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,500
+ taxes & licensing
110,000KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JTMBD31V776038017
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 110,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS!! 1 OWNER!! LOW KMS FOR AGE!! ALL WHEEL DRIVE!! CLOTH INTERIOR, ALLOY WHEELS, AM/FM/CD, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, A/C, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER SUNROOF. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. DUE TO THE AGE OF THE VEHICLE, FINANCING IS NOT AVAILABLE.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Good Cars Only
2007 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4WD 110,000 KM $11,500 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited 161,000 KM $17,900 + tax & lic
2012 Mazda MAZDA5 GS 122,000 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Email Good Cars Only
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
Call Dealer
905-332-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$11,500
+ taxes & licensing
Good Cars Only
905-332-8575
2007 Toyota RAV4