NO ACCIDENTS!! 1 OWNER!! LOW KMS FOR AGE!! ALL WHEEL DRIVE!! CLOTH INTERIOR, ALLOY WHEELS, AM/FM/CD, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, A/C, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER SUNROOF. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. DUE TO THE AGE OF THE VEHICLE, FINANCING IS NOT AVAILABLE.

2007 Toyota RAV4

110,000 KM

$11,500

+ tax & licensing
2007 Toyota RAV4

Limited 4WD

2007 Toyota RAV4

Limited 4WD

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

110,000KM
Used
VIN JTMBD31V776038017

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 110,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS!! 1 OWNER!! LOW KMS FOR AGE!! ALL WHEEL DRIVE!! CLOTH INTERIOR, ALLOY WHEELS, AM/FM/CD, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, A/C, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER SUNROOF. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. DUE TO THE AGE OF THE VEHICLE, FINANCING IS NOT AVAILABLE.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Email Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

Call Dealer

905-332-XXXX

(click to show)

905-332-8575

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

2007 Toyota RAV4